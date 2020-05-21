Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) warned of Democrats’ political exploitation of the coronavirus outbreak as a pretext to nationally implement all-mail voting and ballot harvesting, offering his remarks on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Marlow recalled Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez’s claim that President Donald Trump’s opposition to nationwide vote-by-mail proposals is is an attempt to “steal the election.”

Perez’s statement amounts to “Democratic hysterics over at the DNC,” replied Cotton.

Cotton said, “There have been lots of false predictions about this virus, and especially about the policy responses to it now for two months. Do you remember in early April there was demand that Wisconsin cancel its primary or go to all-mail voting? That didn’t happen. Their predictions that tens of thousands of people were going to die from standing in line at voting places. That obviously hasn’t happened. To my knowledge, there’s been no evidence linking that primary election in Wisconsin to any surge in cases.”

Cotton continued, “States ought to be able to conduct the elections as they see fit. We ought not allow the Democratic Party to use this pandemic at the time to fulfill their wish list of same-day registration, of all-mail voting, [and] of ballot harvesting that creates the kind of fraud that we’ve seen in places like California and North Carolina. We have to protect the integrity of our elections, especially in the middle of a pandemic.”

LISTEN:

Democrats regularly call for vote-by-mail and ballot-harvesting as necessary measures above and beyond social distancing and the wearing of masks to ensure safe elections during the coronavirus outbreak.

Cotton is the author of Sacred Duty: A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery, a reflection of his military service with the Old Guard, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, which honors fallen military servicepersons including a permanent watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.

