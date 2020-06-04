Groups such as Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and Refuse Fascism are the left’s “paramilitary,” said Dinesh D’Souza, filmmaker and author of United States of Socialism: Who’s Behind It. Why It’s Evil. How to Stop It.

D’Souza discussed ongoing protests and riots following the death of George Floyd with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily.

“I think the left has an unfair advantage in this fight for three reasons,” began D’Souza. “One is, they’ve been using the police agencies of government — as you know, the deep state — against their opponents.”

D’Souza continued, “The second is that they have such domination in the media [including] digital censorship under social media platforms — shadowbanning, and so on — hat has created an unlevel playing field, to put it mildly.”

“Third — this is very new — the left has deployed a paramilitary,” D’Souza stated. “They literally have a paramilitary force on the street. It’s not just Antifa. It’s all the other groups: Refuse Fascism, Black Lives Matter, and on it goes.

D’Souza reflected, “This is something that [Benito] Mussolini had, the black shirts. You have it in Venezuela [with] the collectives … A roving band of thugs that are protected by powerful people in Hollywood [and] the media.” D’Souza observed the political support given to Antifa and Black Lives Matter by news media figures and elected officials.

“They’ve got friends in the mayor’s office at Berkeley and in Portland,” D’Souza said. “Even the mayor of New York City appears to be — if not a member — at least a sort of sympathizer of Antifa.” D’Souza advised, “It’s critical to sort of a level the playing field here, and that means taking these paramilitaries off the street. Shut down the deep state and fight digital censorship. Otherwise, we don’t even have a real debate.” D’Souza identified the centrality of much of the news media to the Democrat Party’s political strategy. “[Donald] Trump says that the media is sort of arm of the Democratic Party,” D’Souza noted, “but you could almost put it the opposite way: the Democratic Party is the political arm of the media. D’Souza estimated, “[The media are] our biggest problem — bigger than Trump’s reelection, even — because it affects every election, and I think this is something that we have to devote serious attention and resources to because it always puts us on the defensive.” D’Souza concluded by observing left-wing and partisan Democrat ubiquity across many cultural and political institutions. “Even when we are in control, we never seem to be in charge,” he remarked.

