Jeff Sessions: Every Job in America Is Vulnerable to Globalism, Open Borders, Outsourcing

All American jobs are vulnerable to “globalism,” “open borders,” and “outsourcing,” said former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling for U.S. immigration policy to serve the national interest. He offered his comments on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Sessions highlighted the tens of millions of Americans forced into unemployment by government-mandated lockdowns framed by officials as public health measures related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sessions also speculated on a possible link between forced unemployment caused by coronavirus-related lockdowns and the volume of people protesting and rioting in metropolitan areas following the death of George Floyd.

“We’ve got a cultural problem, now,” Sessions stated. “Maybe we’ve always had it. I am worried. We need to teach young people of the honor and nobility of hard work. I worked construction through summers. Imagine these young people graduating from high school, community college, maybe even a four-year college today, where are they going to find jobs? That may have something to do with what we’re seeing today. Imagine it last year, when the economy was booming.”

Immigration policy should be reshaped given economic damage caused by government-decreed shutdowns, Sessions said. “We’re still bringing in foreign workers from abroad — over a million — to take jobs in America, and we don’t have jobs for our own people.”

Sessions continued, “These are white-collar jobs, not agricultural jobs, and we need to think about how to get our people working. President Trump is right, unfair trade has closed manufacturing and cost us good jobs. We’re seeing outsourcing of American jobs to foreign workers who come in and groups who decimate whole divisions of American companies.”

Sessions remarked, “I think it’s time for us to be more sensitive to the real nature of what a young — let’s say an inner-city young person — is facing when they graduate from high school or college. There may not be the kind of jobs — or even any jobs — that we used to have when we graduated.”

Marlow concurred, “It’s hard to reconcile — when you’ve got a double-digit unemployment rate and you’ve got a global recession going on — that Americans should be importing cheaper labor to compete with their own children.”

Sessions declared, “Immigration should serve America’s interest. It’s not in America’s interest to take [an America] high school or college graduate, put them on the welfare rolls, and bring in workers from abroad to take jobs, they would take. How stupid is this?”

Unchecked globalization threatens all American jobs, assessed Sessions. “There’s not a job in America that can’t be lost if you allow foreign workers to come in and take it for less. [There are] hundreds of millions of people around the globe that would take a job in America that would pay less than what American workers get paid.”

Sessions recalled an article entitled “Don’t Bother Learning to Code” which warned, “Ruthless outsourcing will be the death of the American Dream.”

“There’s not a job in America that’s not vulnerable if we believe in open borders, which a lot of the left and globalists do,” Sessions maintained.

Marlow urged political observers not to conflate stock market indices’ valuations with overall economic well-being.

“It’s very important that people don’t conflate a great stock market with a great economy,” Marlow said, noting that a comprehensive evaluation of America’s economic health requires a holistic analysis including other economic metrics. “I think they’re related, but they’re not exactly the same.”

