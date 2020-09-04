Oregon Salon Owner: If Nancy Pelosi Can Get Her Hair Done, ‘Open Up America Right Now’

“If it’s okay for Nancy Pelosi to go and get her hair done … then you need to open up America right now,” Lindsey Graham, a salon owner in Salem, Oregon, who was persecuted by state authorities for defying Gov. Kate Brown’s (D-OR) statewide “stay-at-home” order, told host Joel Pollak Thursday on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight.

She spoke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) recent visit to a hair salon in San Francisco despite a citywide shutdown decree of businesses. Pelosi regularly appears before news media wearing a mask, but she did not wear a mask during her hair salon visit for a wash and blowout. Pelosi has repeatedly supported lockdown and shutdown decrees — including mask-wearing mandates — issued by local and state authorities.

Graham described Pelosi’s hypocrisy as an expected feature of “elitist” officials.

“These government agencies and the governors themselves are complete hypocrites,” Graham noted. “They’re behaving like elitists, where they have the authority to shut down the people they would consider below them. They’ve shut down small businesses, and they’ve harmed families, and they’ve taken kids out of school, and yet, they continue to take a paycheck, and they continue to live their lives. Why are we surprised that they’re continuing to go get services done that they’re deeming are unhealthy and unsanitary?”

LISTEN:

Graham continued, “[They say] that COVID-19 is so dangerous, and we should all be so terrified of spreading it and killing each other that salons shouldn’t be open because too many people go into salons, and too many people can get infected. So if that is truly the bottom line, and that’s the truth, how is it safe for her to go get her hair done? It makes the entire argument obsolete.”

Pelosi’s maskless hair salon visit reveals the speaker’s disbelief in her own claims regarding the coronavirus and COVID-19, Graham observed.

Graham remarked, “If it’s okay for Nancy Pelosi to go and get her hair done, and it’s okay for Kate Brown — our governor — to go get her hair done, then you need to open up America right now, because you are a hypocrite, and your actions speak much louder than your words, and your actions are saying that there is no fear of COVID-19, there is no fear of salons being open, and there is no fear that the virus is going to be spread in that way because if there were, you would not have gone and got your hair done.”

Graham was persecuted by state authorities, who dispatched Child Protective Services (CPS) to her home as part of their response to her ongoing business operations in defiance of the governor’s statewide “stay-at-home” order. He filed lawsuits against Gov. Kate Brown, the State of Oregon, and various state agencies in July.

Graham noted how assorted shutdown and lockdown decrees, ostensibly issues in the interest of public health, stripped her of her constitutional rights without due process.

Graham said “cancel culture” targeted her following her rejection of Oregon’s shutdown edict and that she received “nasty emails [and] phone calls, terrible online reviews, [and] death threats.”

Graham is the owner of Couture Beauty.

