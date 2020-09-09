Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH) told Breitbart News Tonight on Tuesday that Ohio First Congressional District Democrat candidate Kate Schroder has a record of scandal and “corruption,” and that her support for the Green New Deal would “bankrupt” Ohio.

Chabot spoke to Breitbart News Tonight host Matthew Boyle as Breitbart News reported last week that Schroder, a Cincinnati Board of Health member, was allegedly involved in an “unethical” hiring scheme that led to calls from Chabot’s campaign for her to resign from her post.

The Cincinnati Board of Health was sued in August 2018 for allegedly violating state law, city ordinance, department policy, and ethics rules by hiring one of its own members as the department finance chair. A judge ruled that the hire violated ethics rules by hiring one of its own members. Schroder was a member of the city board of health and was reportedly involved in the interview process for the department’s new finance chair.

Chabot told Breitbart News Tonight that Schroder’s record on the Cincinnati Board of Health is one of “scandal” and “corruption.”

He said, “My opponent has a record of scandal and bad judgment and corruption on the Cincinnati Health Board. She considers herself to be a so-called healthcare expert. … She mismanaged the budget in the run-up to the coronavirus, which created a $2.7 million deficit. The last thing you want approaching this pandemic was to have mismanagement and a deficit, but that’s what she did.”

Chabot also noted that although Schroder has touted herself as a healthcare expert, she skipped a Cincinnati Board of Health meeting in February, which discussed how to prepare the city for the coronavirus outbreak.

Chabot said Schroder “didn’t even think enough about the pandemic and trying to do her job and protect the city.”

Chabot hopes to fend off a competitive election against Schroder. Ohio’s First Congressional District serves as one of the crucial districts Republicans need to hold if they wish to recapture the House majority. Republicans need to retake a net 17 seats while holding districts such as Chabot’s to retake the House.

The Ohio Republican then charged that Schroder’s support for the Green New Deal would devastate the Ohio economy.

Chabot said the Green New Deal “would bankrupt Ohio. She also supports dangerous policies that would undermine law enforcement and put our communities at risk, pretty much on the left on all of these policies.”

He added, “The Green New Deal would cost every American family $70,000, and that’s the first year. It would cost $90 trillion over ten years; when my opponent was asked whether she supported the Green New Deal or not, she said absolutely she does. She said nothing else matters.”

Chabot said the Green New Deal would mean “basically no planes, no cars, no meat, no jobs. It’s incredible that the Democrat Party has gone that far to the left; unfortunately, they have.”

Chabot also said he believes Trump will win the pivotal swing state of Ohio and serve a second term in office.

“Ultimately, I think he’s going to win Ohio, and I think he’s going to win the presidency again based upon the merits of the things that he has accomplished,” Chabot told Breitbart News Tonight.

