Nicole Malliotakis: A ‘Vote for Me’ Is a Vote to Unseat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker

Nicole Malliotakis told Breitbart News Tonight that a vote for her during the 2020 congressional elections would help eject Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) as speaker of the House.

Malliotakis hopes to unseat Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) in New York’s 11th Congressional District. Rose represents one of the 13 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won by more than six percent during the 2016 presidential election, but that House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections. Trump won New York’s 11th District in 2016 by roughly ten percent.

Malliotakis told Breitbart News Tonight host Matthew Boyle that a vote for her would help eject Pelosi as the leader of the House. She said that having the House under Republican control would help Trump enact his America First agenda.

Malliotakis said, “A vote for Max, support for Max, is a vote in support for Nancy Pelosi. A vote for me or supporting me is one step closer to getting rid of Nancy Pelosi as the speaker of the House, ensuring that the president has a House of Representatives that will actually work with him to restore our economy, get things done. Infrastructure is so badly needed in this nation, particularly here in New York City, where I’m from.”

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) has blasted Rose for supporting bail reform that put “dangerous criminals” back on the streets.

“Max Rose said his ‘top priority’ is the ‘safety and security of our community,’ but then doubled down on his support of the dangerous bail reform law that continues to put dangerous criminals back on the streets,” a CLF spokesman said.

CLF added, “Voters are fed up with Congressman Rose saying one thing on the campaign trail and doing the exact opposite in Washington, and it’s why they’re itching to send him home this fall.”

Breitbart News Tonight broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot channel 125 weeknights from 9:00 p.m. to midnight Eastern or 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pacific.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.