Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Breitbart News on Tuesday that Congress should not certify electors from disputed states until an audit of votes is conducted.

“Eleven of us that have decided we will oppose certification,” Blackburn said in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. ‘We’re going to oppose the certification of the electors until such time as we can get a commission to review these votes. The commission would report back to us in 10 days.”

Blackburn continued, “The reason we are doing this is because there are substantial irregularities that people have spoken to. They have given their statements under oath. They know that there are certain things that occurred that are irregular in this election.”

Blackburn remarked, “There are states that did not abide by the U.S. Constitution, or their state constitution, or their state statutes, and there are non-elected individuals in positions of responsibility who chose to change election law without their state legislatures, and the state legislatures are the ones according to the Constitution who are given the duty to set the time, place, and manner of elections in that state.”

Blackburn predicted that Republican objections to electors from disputed states could be a catalyst for a great campaign to “nationwide push to improve election integrity.”

“This should be the beginning of a movement, not the end of the movement,” Blackburn concluded. “This is the opportunity to create some change.”