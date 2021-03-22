Exclusive — Charlie Hurt: China Gave Blinken a ‘Swirly’ in Anchorage

Chinese officials gave Secretary of State Antony Blinken a metaphorical “swirly in the toilet” when they echoed Democrat and leftist denigration of America as “racist,” assessed Charles Hurt, Washington Times opinion editor and Breitbart News columnist, on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

“Tony Blinken [was] embarrassing the entire country when he did this pusillanimous speech to the Chinese in Anchorage,” Marlow said of Blinken’s conduct with his Chinese counterparts, “and then they just dunked in his face, and then he basically accepted all their dunks.”

Hurt replied, “He got a swirly in the toilet.”

Marlow remarked, “[Blinken] got a swirly from the Chinese. That’s exactly what he did. Unbelievable. That’s so good. That’s so perfect. That’s exactly what it was, and he accepted all their complaints about us.” He continued, saying Blinken appeared surprised by the Chinese diplomatic delegation’s denigration of America as rife with “racism” and “human rights” abuses.

LISTEN: