Max Miller, a former Donald Trump aide, told Breitbart News Sunday that Rep. Anthony Gonzales (R-OH) “betrayed” his constituents by voting for impeachment against then-President Donald Trump.

Miller hopes to primary Gonzalez, who was one of the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for allegedly inciting an insurrection on January 6.

Miller told Breitbart News Sunday guest host Matthew Boyle that the second impeachment vote against Trump was “unconstitutional.”

“The biggest thing is that he let the people of his district down. That’s the most important thing, and yes, he let the whole country down, and he let President Trump down,” Miller said.

Miller added that Gonzalez “betrayed his constituents and their interests.”

“It was a vanity vote,” the former Trump administration official said.

“He is going to pay the price for that, and the voters will abandon him at the ballot box at the primary,” Miller said.

Trump has also endorsed Miller’s bid to primary Gonzalez and held a fundraiser for Miller to oust Gonzalez.



Miller’s interview with Breitbart News Sunday follows as Politico reported former House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) will hold a fundraiser for Gonzalez.

Boyle said the contrast between a Trump fundraiser for Miller and a Boehner fundraiser for Gonzalez makes “pretty clear” the difference between the two Ohio Republicans.

Miller promised to serve as a fighter in the House and promote conservative values.

He said, “When we take control of the House and we will in 2022, it won’t matter if we don’t have fighters like me and fighters with a backbone who are going to go ahead and fight for the American people and their own constituents.”

