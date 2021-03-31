Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) told Breitbart News on Wednesday that Democrats’ H.R. 1, if enacted into law, would provide a six-to-one taxpayer-funded match for campaign donations valued at $200 or less.

“H.R. 1 [would provide] six-to-one taxpayer-funded campaign matching moneys into the system,” Waltz said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with special guest host Jerome Hudson, author of 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know. “So for every progressive that gives AOC a $100, your tax dollars will then give her $600.”

Waltz continued, “This is the biggest power grab in modern American history, and it’s to make America vote like California [and] New York, led by [Nancy] Pelosi and [Chuck] Schumer and [Kamala] Harris, where the Democrats have super majorities. It’s about tilting the playing field in their favor.

LISTEN:

Open Secrets reported on the inclusion of changes to campaign financing — including government funding of political campaigns — within H.R. 1, dubbed the For the People Act:

Democrats’ proposed public financing program is another major change to the current system. H.R. 1 would implement a new fund — paid for by a new surcharge on government fines against corporations — that provides a 6-to-1 public match on individual contributions of $200 or less to a given candidate. To be part of the matching program, candidates could not accept more than $1,000 from a single donor, a smaller figure than the current $2,900 contribution limit.

Left-wing news media outlets and non-governmental organizations praised the proposal to increase centralization of campaign financing under government control.