There is no scientific rationale for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have overcome the virus to wear a mask, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

Marlow asked about the legislators wearing masks and occasionally distancing themselves during President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night.

“It seemed like we’re now in full-on performance art mode,” Marlow remarked. “You’re a medical doctor, and we’re in performance art mode when it comes to the coronavirus, where we are now seeing people who are fully vaccinated — or had the virus, and presumably have antibodies — wearing masks and socially distancing at an absurd level.”

“[This] seems like it’s undermining the vaccines because if the vaccines are so great, why do we have to behave exactly the same as before the vaccines?” he asked. “I’m very confused by what the thinking is.”

Marshall, a physician, described the wearing of masks and distanced seating of lawmakers attending the presidential address as a demonstration of Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) “control” of the House of Representatives.

“There is no scientific support to wear a mask after you’ve had the vaccine or had the virus itself,” Marshall stated. “This is all about control. It’s all about control. You call it theater; to me, it’s about control. I showed up yesterday for the State of the Union message. I was told I had to wear a special N-95 mask. I had to put a bracelet on my wrist and then [get] a special ticket and [told] where to sit. This is the United States of America. This is the State of the Union. Every congressman should have been there. They limited the number of people there to listen to the president, but Pelosi wants to show that she’s got control of us.”

LISTEN:

Marshall continued, “[Democrats want to] show the American public that the government is we the people, just like the president said last night. They actually think the government is we the people. They want to control us. This is part of the control.”

Continued mask-wearing and distancing by people who are either vaccinated or recovered from the coronavirus contribute to “vaccine hesitancy,” Marshall determined.

“This is part of the reason we have vaccine hesitancy,” he said. “People need a reward for getting the vaccine, and this is just the opposite. We’re still being punished.”