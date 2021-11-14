North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee: Republican Governors Can Check Biden Administration

John Lee, the North Las Vegas, Nevada, mayor and Republican gubernatorial candidate, said on Breitbart News Saturday that governors can serve as a check to the President Joe Biden administration.

Lee hopes to unseat Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) during the 2022 midterm elections. The North Las Vegas mayor, a former Democrat, said that the modern day Democrat party is moving the country further towards socialism.

He said that “is just sickening to everyone.”

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle said many swing district Democrats have cast themselves as moderates since the Republican electoral landslides across the country.

Lee argued that Republican governors can serve as the best check against the Democrat Party.

“We cannot fix Washington from the top down anymore. We need to fix it from the bottom up,” Lee told Breitbart News Saturday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and other Republican governors have fought against President Joe Biden’s coronavirus policies; electing a Republican governor in Nevada could help the state fight back against onerous policies coming from the Biden administration.

Lee said that the state legislatures and governors are key for the survival of the Constitution and the country. He argued that Americans have to get involved in fighting back against the Democrat policies and principled leaders.

The Nevada Republican said Americans “have to get involved and have to pursue leaders who are not scared to fight for their values.”

Lee added that Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) camp of progressive Democrats is running the Democrat party.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

