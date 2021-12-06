Exclusive — Dan Gainor on Chris Cuomo: CNN ‘Didn’t Need Him Anymore’ After Andrew Cuomo’s Fall

Dan Gainor of the Media Research Center told Breitbart News on Sunday that CNN’s firing of Chris Cuomo was due to former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) collapsed political future.

He said Chris Cuomo’s value to CNN disappeared after his brother resigned from the New York governorship and lost his political future as a presidential candidate.

CNN fired Chris Cuomo on Saturday. The network claimed the firing was due to “his involvement with his brother’s defense.” Andrew Cuomo resigned from the New York governorship in August after a state-run investigation concluded he had sexually harassed multiple women.

Gainor said Chris Cuomo’s employment of CNN was contingent on Andrew Cuomo’s political career and future.

“It was long overdue,” Gainor said of Cuomo’s termination on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak. “They should have done this a long time ago, but CNN not just allowed, they encouraged Chris Cuomo to promote Andrew Cuomo. The whole network got behind this false … propaganda narrative that Andrew Cuomo was somehow competent while he was killing New Yorkers by sending COVID patients into retirement homes.”

Across 2020, many left-wing news media outlets framed Andrew Cuomo as a “presidential” alternative to then-President Donald Trump.

“[CNN was] trying to build up Andrew Cuomo as a fallback in case Joe Biden couldn’t make it across the finish line,” Gainor remarked, “and that’s what most American media were doing, but particularly CNN, and they figured, ‘Oh, we’re going to have the brother of a potential presidential candidate,’ and so that’s what they did, that meant all the media ignored all the talk about COVID, and how [Andrew Cuomo] was failing, and they built him up like he was actually competent.”

He continued, “[CNN] buried the sexual harassment allegations — all of it — until, of course, they didn’t need [Andrew Cuomo] anymore. Then the sexual harassment allegations came out, and then, of course, from that we see now Chris Cuomo crashing and burning, too.”

Gainor concluded, “What’s interesting is Andrew Cuomo didn’t lose his job because he killed thousands of New Yorkers. He lost his job for being a scumbag, sex harasser, allegedly, and Chris Cuomo is sort of collateral damage because they don’t need him anymore [at CNN].”