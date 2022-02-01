Exclusive — Rep. Andy Biggs: Republicans Should ‘Prepare’ for Impeachment of Joe Biden

Republicans must begin building a case for the impeachment of President Joe Biden and administration officials ahead of midterm elections in November, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) told Breitbart News on Sunday.

“Republicans would win majorities in both Houses of Congress,” Biggs predicted on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with special guest host Mary Walter. He said both the president and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached for their imposition of policies facilitating illegal immigration across the southern border.

“Mayorkas has violated the law,” Biggs stated. “That’s why I’ve introduced a resolution to impeach Mayorkas. He needs to be impeached, so does Joe Biden for what he’s done on the border. I can give you all kinds of other areas that I think he should be impeached for, but what he’s done on the border, and the ramification of what he’s done on the border, makes him impeachable. So I’ve asked [and] encouraged leadership to put together a set of working groups to create investigative committees. We need to be preserving evidence now – preparing now – so that when we come to power in January, when we have the majority, we can begin with the investigations — and where necessary — the impeachments. They need to be held accountable for what they’ve done. ”

He continued, “I’ve introduced resolutions to impeach Biden and Antony Blinken … because they’ve all committed high crimes and misdemeanors. We face the wall, not of Mr. McCarthy [who] has said that he thinks that we need to be looking into the same things I just was talking to you about. But I want to be preparing now. We’ve got to be preparing now and pushing this now, but with the Democrats on the other side, we can’t get a single Democrat to walk over and help us on any of these issues. … They circle the wagons, no matter how indefensible their conduct is.”