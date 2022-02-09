Phil Robertson on Cancel Culture: ‘They Hate People Who Love God’

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson reacted to the recent wave of cancel culture Wednesday, telling Breitbart News Daily the cancel culture mob “hates people who love God,” and that the U.S. will collapse like the Roman empire if people do not change.

“It’s a spiritual problem we have going on in America,” Robertson told Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow. “These people do not think it worthwhile to retain the knowledge of God.”

“They hate people who love God,” Robertson added of the cancel mob.

And because of this, God “gave them over to a depraved mind to do what ought not to be done,” Robertson said.

“They have become filled with every kind of wickedness, evil, greed, and depravity,” he continued. “They are full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, malice, they’re gossips, slanderous, God-haters, insolent, arrogant, boastful, they invent ways of doing evil.”

Robertson added that members of the “cancel crowd” are people who have “no God, no faith, no love, no mercy. They are senseless, faithless, heartless, and ruthless.”

“There’s a powerful, evil force out here,” the Duck Dynasty star added. “Every empire that has ever been, I’m sorry to say, has collapsed. Well, we’re on our way. So, unless there’s a change of heart in our people in these United States, this thing is going to implode.”

After being asked why society is canceling people now, Robertson said, “They think that they are God. They are diluted.”

Marlow also asked Robertson’s thoughts on the idea of apologizing to the woke mob:

The cancel mob, they don’t really want anything. They just want to destroy, and still, some people — who are getting canceled — they think that an apology to the people who simply want to do them harm might be productive. But it generally doesn’t work. People are generally not interested in apologies.

Robertson reacted by saying, “They did the same thing to Jesus,” adding that “Jesus’s final words when he died for the sins of the world — the Roman empire, they brutalized him — his final words were, ‘Forgive them, they don’t know what they’re doing.'”

The Duck Commander owner added that he doesn’t fight with the cancel mob because, “I leave it up to God to cancel them.”

“If they want to live like that, and they want to hate Jesus Christ, and hate me, it’s up to them. But I’m going to let God do the judging, not me,” he said.

“I love them as my fellow human beings. I hate the evil they do, but I love them,” Robertson added. “And I hope they turn. You got to remember, we’re all sinful — so I leave the judging business up to God.”

Robertson himself was one of the earlier victims of cancel culture. In 2013, A&E suspended him from future episodes of Duck Dynasty after he told GQ Magazine that homosexual behavior was sinful by paraphrasing a verse from Corinthians.

“Don’t be deceived,” he said at the time. “Neither the adulterers, the idolaters, the male prostitutes, the homosexual offenders, the greedy, the drunkards, the slanderers, the swindlers — they won’t inherit the kingdom of God.”

