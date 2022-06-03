Exclusive — Sebastian Gorka on Marines ‘Gay Pride’: ‘What the Hell Does Where You Stick Your Penis Got to Do with Serving This Nation?’

Sebastian Gorka, host of the America First radio show and the Gorka Reality Check on Newsmax, told Breitbart News on Thursday that “gay pride” political messaging from the U.S. Marine Corps is part of a broader left-wing ideological capture of the federal government.

“We have our military [and] our government infiltrated at the highest level,” Gorka said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow. “This is personal to me, not because I served in the U.S. military — I had served in the British military — but I spent five and a half years in the DOD — [as a] civilian — teaching at the highest levels of National Defense University and elsewhere. I spent two and a half years on the faculty of the Marine Corps University teaching the Devil Dogs.”



Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members. We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.#PrideMonth #USMC pic.twitter.com/MOyvFmyJiB — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 1, 2022

Gorka said Gen. David Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps, should resign for either approving or being unaware of such political messaging unrelated to military preparedness.

He said, “The commandant of the Marine Corps, David Berger, either he approved of this tweet – if he didn’t, he should also resign – but to have a Marine Corps helmet with gay pride colors for the bullets that are under the helmet band — and, ‘Let’s have a message about diversity for the LGBT community in the Marine Corps’ — what the hell does where you stick your penis got to do with serving this nation?”

He concluded, “It’s an utter disgrace. Commandant Berger, you should resign now. If you approved it, if you didn’t know about it, you should also resign, because you’re not controlling the Marine Corps. This is the wokeification of the highest level of our military, of our intelligence corps, and the Chinese, the Russians, the Iranians, and the North Koreans have taken note, and that’s why the general officer corps pretty much has to be fired.”