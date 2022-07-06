Amal Torres, a Republican candidate running to represent Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives, described Critical Race Theory (CRT) as an ideological weapon used to indoctrinate children with “identity politics.”

“Critical race theory is being pushed by [the U.S. Department of Education] down to the ground level,” Torres said on Wednesday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast, hosted by Alex Marlow. “Students in schools are being taught social issues, and they’re being indoctrinated into believing in identity politics, as opposed to learning what they need to learn, being educated and informed, in order to be a part of the global economy.”



She continued, “They’re not being educated in the true math, science, and literacy. They’re being told, ‘Hey, because your skin color is a certain tone, you are less than,’ or, ‘You’re more inclined to go to prison than the other,’ and telling white children, ‘Hey, because your skin tone is – your ancestors looked a certain way – you have a propensity to be evil.’

Torres described her personal story as a Somali immigrant who became an American citizen as illustrative of the American Dream.

“[It] actually is a little emotional, because I am the American Dream,” Torres responded when asked if Americans are becoming detached from American values.

“I am a woman. I come from a part of the world where my perceived biological gender — as a woman that’s a real woman — is a hindrance to me. I’m lesser of a person. Then I come here, and the only thing holding me back is my will to succeed. That’s it. If I want to do something, I can do something.”

“True freedom” includes being able to forge one’s own path in spite of disagreement from others, Torres held. She warned of the left’s continued construction of racial hierarchies to subvert meritocracy.

She stated, “I can do everything, and there’s people that don’t like it — maybe that’s okay — but I think what people don’t see is that that’s true freedom, right there, to be able to do something in the face of somebody not liking it versus there being a true restriction from the government to inhibit who I am for how I look like from succeeding. So that’s the real difference.”

“America is a land of opportunity,” she added. “There’s nothing — yet — saying that because I’m a woman, because I’m black, because I’m this, that I’m not allowed to do certain things.”

She cautioned, “The left wants to see that world where people are being benefited or hindered because of their race. They are trying to take us back to a world where they want to rewrite history in their own name, where they want to bring back the world of prejudice and division, but this time in a way that they want to see it happen, and that’s not okay. That is a true threat to the land of opportunity, the land of equality.”