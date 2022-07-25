Exclusive — Rep. Jim Jordan: Donald Trump ‘Is the Right Candidate’ for 2024

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Breitbart News he thinks former President Donald Trump will make another run for the White House in 2024 and he would support the 45th president in such a campaign.

“America is going to be much better off if President Trump is our nominee,” Jordan said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak, “and if he wins, and that’s what I’m for. I’ve been for that. Since he left on January 20th, I wanted him to run in 2024. I think he’s going to. I think he is the right candidate.”

Trump has made remarks over recent months expressing openness to another run for the presidency in 2024.

Jordan added, “I think he’s going to run, and I’m going to do everything I can to help him win.”

Jordan recalled the Trump administration’s use of a whiteboard to catalogue the fulfillment of Trump’s campaign promises.

“We have never had a president who did more of what he said he would do than President Trump,” he remarked, “and I remember early on, when I was in the White House, they’re in the West Wing in one of the offices. They had a whiteboard on the wall, and literally, they had every single policy and every single promise that President Trump made to the American people in the campaign of 2016 … and they were literally just checking them off as he did them.”

