Exclusive — ‘My Son Hunter’ Director Robert Davi: Great Films ‘Move’ Audiences with ‘Emotions’ and ‘Facts’

Actor Robert Davi, director of My Son Hunter, said on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that great films move audiences with emotional content while blending in “issues of the day.”

Davi recalled Andrew Breitbart’s maxim of culture’s impact on politics.

“Our dear friend Andrew Breitbart … always said, ‘Politics is downstream from culture,'” the actor stated.

Davi said he had been “watching a lot of wonderful well-meaning beautiful conservative people doing films” over his decades-long career, “but they’ve not really captured the culture, yet.”

He emphasized the need for art to appeal to people’s hearts. Filmmakers and artists must create “content that is emotional,” he said, while simultaneously “layering in the issues of the day, because that’s what people remember.

Davi remarked, “The facts startle them, but the emotions move them, and to be able to to do that, for me, is very gratifying, [as well as] seeing the response of the people, in the community and outside the community. I’ve had messages from people, ‘I’m a Democrat, and I got to say, I like the film.'”

#MySonHunter is out! The story that the media doesn’t want you to see, available on streaming now! https://t.co/R2OKYZD4VG is the place to go. pic.twitter.com/4AT1736Eup — My Son Hunter | The Hunter Biden Movie (@MySonHunter) September 7, 2022

Positive reviews of the film that observed its “subtleties” and “humor” caught “the message in the ravioli,” Davi joked.

