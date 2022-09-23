Dr. Sebastian Gorka: Ukraine Aid Is ‘Complete Scam to Keep Money in the Pockets’ of Chuck Schumer, Defense Contractors

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, host of the America First radio show and the Gorka Reality Check on Newsmax, said on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that billions of dollars from the federal government ostensibly slated as “aid” for Ukraine will amount to “grift” for Democrat Party donors and military contractors.

“This is grift for Chuck Schumer and his defense contractor buddies in the Beltway,” Dr. Gorka said of Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) move to add $12 billion to the ongoing flow of billions to Ukraine.

He continued, “Most of this money is being spent here for the people who are making corporate donations to the DNC. When you read the actual bill, actually, there is a line … in the bill that says an undisclosed amount of this aid will be used by will be will be spent for the CIA. What? You’re not going to put a dollar figure on the amount that the CIA is getting? But I thought you’re helping out Ukraine.”

Dr. Gorka added, “This is all a scam. This is an utter, complete scam to keep money in the pockets of the buddies of people like Chuck Schumer. That’s all it is. That’s what you need to understand about Ukrainian aid.”

Punchbowl News reported over Schumer’s proposal, if enacted, would increase total federal government spending “on the war in Ukraine to more than $60 billion, with lots more expected.”