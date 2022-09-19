Chuck Schumer Lobbying for ‘at Least $12 Billion’ in Ukraine Aid to ‘Win the War’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) criticizes Republicans as he speaks to reporters after a weekly policy meeting, at the Capitol in Washington, September 21, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Sean Moran

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on Sunday he is requesting “at least $12 billion” in aid for Ukraine in a stop-gap spending bill.

Schumer said during a press conference on Sunday, “Ukraine has made significant advances against Russia in the war, the vicious war that Putin has waged against the Ukrainian people.”

The New York Democrat added, “I will be pushing for at least $12 billion in aid for Ukraine in the budget so they can continue to win the war effort.”

Schumer spoke ahead of a United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York on Monday. The Senate majority leader said that the additional aid would serve as a symbol that the United States would not relent in its support for Ukraine.

“And that’s another reason to make sure the Russians know more aid is coming and they’re not going to win this war because the United States will back off or turn its back on the people of Ukraine,” he explained.

“There’s been strong Ukrainian counteroffensives, but it’s only because of the weapons that we have gotten them. This is a critical time for momentum in Ukraine and Congress and the United States cannot let them down at this point in time,” Schumer said.

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. - Ukrainian soldiers repulsed a Russian attack in the capital, the military said on February 26 after a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his pro-Western country would not be bowed by Moscow. It started the third day since Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a wider conflict in Europe. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Ukrainian service members look for and collect unexploded shells after a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene (Photo by SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images).

Schumer explained that he would like to include the aid package to Ukraine in a stop-gap spending bill. Congress must pass a stop-gap spending bill to continue funding the government. Democrats would like to pass a spending bill to fund the government through mid-December, which would give lawmakers more time to hash out a longer-term deal.

If Congress were to approve the stop-gap spending bill proposal with Ukraine aid, this would amount to more than $60 billion spent on aiding Ukraine’s fight against Russia. This occurs as Americans continue to grapple with historic inflation.

Eleven Senate Republicans and 57 House Republicans voted against the Ukraine aid package, believing it would lead to more entanglement in a foreign conflict, that Congress should not spend money while Americans deal with inflation, and that there would not be enough measures to ensure the aid would be properly appropriated.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.