Exclusive — Rep. Markwayne Mullin: Kevin McCarthy ‘Promised Me’ an Investigation of Joe Biden’s Afghanistan Debacle

UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty
Robert Kraychik

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), the Republican nominee to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate, said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) promised him a congressional investigation of the Biden administration’s self-described “withdrawal” of United States military and other personnel from Afghanistan.

Mullin described President Joe Biden’s conduct in relation to Afghanistan as “impeachable.”

He remarked, “If there’s anything that the president has done, in my opinion, that may be impeachable … I think Afghanistan is a huge weak point for him, because he lied to American people.”

President Joe Biden signs a delegation of authority in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. From left, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

From left, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, President Biden, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley, in Washington on March 16, 2022. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

“Secretary Blinken full-out lied to the American people,” he continued. “General Milley and General McKenzie lied to the American people, and so did Secretary Austin, and I know firsthand because I was there, and they know that I was there. They know the conversations I had with Secretary Blinken and Secretary McKenzie trying to get Americans out.”

Mullin travelled to Afghanistan after organizing a rescue operation for Americans left behind by the Biden administration, the New York Post reported in September 2021.

Mullin said the Biden administration is aware of American lives lost in Afghanistan due to its decision-making.

“They know the people that we lost because of their failure,” he stated. “I lost a three-year-old girl — that died of an infection, a leg infection — that we had in our possession for eight days, and we couldn’t get her through [Hamid Karzai International Airport] because they wouldn’t open a report. We tried to get her through Tajikistan, and the ambassador to Tajikistan told us that he was informed not to help me in any way. We had her at the border, [and] a young girl ended up passing away from a leg infection.”

The Biden administration was “leaving hundreds of Americans behind” while presenting a narrative “that the war of Afghanistan was over,” Mullin affirmed.

In this Aug. 21, 2021, file photo, U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command provide assistance during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan. Many U.S. citizens and green card holders are still in the Afghan capital despite official promises that every American who wants to leave Afghanistan would be taken out. (Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

He said the White House lied about removing all Americans who wished to leave Afghanistan.

Mullin stated, “After they left, our team got another 300 Americans – not refugees, not SIVs, Americans – out after they left, and they said that every American that wanted out could have got out, and that’s absolutely a bold-faced lie.”

“They lied and lied constantly to the American people and they know it, and and this is something that we have to go after,” he added.

Mullin shared that McCarthy personally promised an investigation of the White House’s self-described “withdrawal” of the U.S. presence from Afghanistan.

“Kevin McCarthy, who will be our next speaker of the House, has promised me that this will be a priority of his that he’s going to go after and do investigations into this,” he said. “I haven’t talked to our Senate leadership, but I can tell you what’s going to happen in the House.”

He concluded, “Leader McCarthy has told me that he’s going to go after this. He promised me, because we’ve got to get to the bottom of that. There was a lot of lives that were lost because of their political ambitions of trying to show that they did something, and then they tried to absolutely cover it up, and it makes me sick.”

