Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), the Republican nominee to represent Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate, said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) promised him a congressional investigation of the Biden administration’s self-described “withdrawal” of United States military and other personnel from Afghanistan.

Mullin described President Joe Biden’s conduct in relation to Afghanistan as “impeachable.”

He remarked, “If there’s anything that the president has done, in my opinion, that may be impeachable … I think Afghanistan is a huge weak point for him, because he lied to American people.”

“Secretary Blinken full-out lied to the American people,” he continued. “General Milley and General McKenzie lied to the American people, and so did Secretary Austin, and I know firsthand because I was there, and they know that I was there. They know the conversations I had with Secretary Blinken and Secretary McKenzie trying to get Americans out.”

Mullin travelled to Afghanistan after organizing a rescue operation for Americans left behind by the Biden administration, the New York Post reported in September 2021.

Mullin said the Biden administration is aware of American lives lost in Afghanistan due to its decision-making.

“They know the people that we lost because of their failure,” he stated. “I lost a three-year-old girl — that died of an infection, a leg infection — that we had in our possession for eight days, and we couldn’t get her through [Hamid Karzai International Airport] because they wouldn’t open a report. We tried to get her through Tajikistan, and the ambassador to Tajikistan told us that he was informed not to help me in any way. We had her at the border, [and] a young girl ended up passing away from a leg infection.”

The Biden administration was “leaving hundreds of Americans behind” while presenting a narrative “that the war of Afghanistan was over,” Mullin affirmed.

He said the White House lied about removing all Americans who wished to leave Afghanistan.

Mullin stated, “After they left, our team got another 300 Americans – not refugees, not SIVs, Americans – out after they left, and they said that every American that wanted out could have got out, and that’s absolutely a bold-faced lie.”

“They lied and lied constantly to the American people and they know it, and and this is something that we have to go after,” he added.

Mullin shared that McCarthy personally promised an investigation of the White House’s self-described “withdrawal” of the U.S. presence from Afghanistan.

“Kevin McCarthy, who will be our next speaker of the House, has promised me that this will be a priority of his that he’s going to go after and do investigations into this,” he said. “I haven’t talked to our Senate leadership, but I can tell you what’s going to happen in the House.”

He concluded, “Leader McCarthy has told me that he’s going to go after this. He promised me, because we’ve got to get to the bottom of that. There was a lot of lives that were lost because of their political ambitions of trying to show that they did something, and then they tried to absolutely cover it up, and it makes me sick.”

