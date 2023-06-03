Exclusive — Sen. Roger Marshall: ‘Active Cartel Members’ Are in Kansas

“Active cartel members” are in Kansas, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) told Breitbart News Saturday, explaining that people in rural America are now concerned about their safety and security due to the chaos on the southern border under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

Marshall, who voted against the debt ceiling bill, listed three of the main issues with it while highlighting the amendment he put forth to secure the southern border.

“We were just back in the state last week; we probably did 15 roundtables,” he said, identifying one of the biggest concerns of Kansans as inflation and the lack of people for the jobs the state has.

“This bill actually makes both of those problems worse. This inflationary spiral started with Joe Biden borrowing and printing money. This bill is going to add $1.3 trillion at a minimum of national debt this year. You can mark my words, it’ll be more next year,” he said, adding that he also wanted the bill to have work requirements for SNAP and Medicaid.

“At the end of the day, we lost the Medicaid work requirements. And this legislation on the SNAP part actually makes it worse,” he said, explaining that there will end up being “more people on food stamps rather than less.”

Lastly, Marshall said he rejected the bill because of regulatory issues, identifying such as a top five concern among businesses in Kansas.

Marshall also talked about the amendment he proposed with the debt ceiling deal which would have been akin to the Secure the Border Act.

“This was exactly the legislation that the House had passed. If this amendment is passed, it’s on the way to the president’s desk,” he said, explaining it would have put Biden on notice that “the number one most immediate threat to our national security is this southern border.”

“Very simply stated, what the House bill did and what our amendment did [was] provide 20,000 more Border Patrol officers, start rebuilding the wall, and add some other bits and pieces to this as well,” he said. “So we’re going to borrow $1.3 trillion from our grandchildren on Joe Biden’s bill, but we can’t spend $6 billion to secure our border. We can spend $113 billion in Ukraine, and they’re going to come back and ask for 30 or 50 more here in the next two weeks, and we can’t spend $6 billion to secure a border,” Marshall said, explaining that individuals in Kansas are “numb from inflation, but they are concerned about their safety even in rural America.”

“Everybody is concerned about their own safety and security like I’ve never seen in rural America. The cartel has a significant presence in Kansas right now,” he revealed, adding, “I mean, acting cartel members in Kansas, selling fentanyl, doing the human sex trafficking, all those things that they’re known for. We’re losing 300 young adults in America every day from fentanyl poison pouring through our southern border,” he said, calling for the House to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

LISTEN:

When pressed on the claim of cartel members in Kansas, the senator detailed the roundtables he has held in his state, which feature “the sheriff, the police, the DEA, the Kansas group investigation,” and, he said, “there’s some other touch federal organizations as well.”

“And every one of them have confirmed that we have active cartel members in Wichita, Topeka, Kansas City, and they’ve hired their drug pushers out there,” he said. “It is easier to get fentanyl in Kansas than it is to have pizza delivered. For $5. You’re gonna have two, maybe three, of these video tablets delivered to a school near you.”

Marshall explained that the cartel has a free run through Mexico and “bring[s] them straight from Texas” and up through highways that “pierce Kansas.”

“I would wager to bet there is active cartel members in every state,” the senator added.

“Let’s get these people that are progressives masquerading as moderates– let’s get them on record. Let’s get these people that are up for election on record,” he said of impeaching Mayorkas, emphasizing that rural America is “concerned about their safety and security.”

“And this is not just in big cities. It’s in rural America now,” he said.

Marshall said he also spoke to Border Patrol during a trip, and when asked what lawmakers could do, they told him to “go back to the Trump policy.”

“No more catch and release. Let’s go back to Remain in Mexico, however you want to do it,” he said. … ” Just the day we got there, 10,000 people crossed the border illegally, 3,000 gone away in one day. Result six million people in America that illegally crossed the border since Joe Biden took over. This is an epidemic.”