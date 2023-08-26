Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the fake news that spread like “wildfire” on Friday after several outlets reported that former President Donald Trump gave his eldest son his Mar-a-Lago estate in the wake of the fourth indictment, telling Breitbart News Saturday that other outlets that advanced the fake news failed to even ask him if it was true.

The morning after Trump’s arrest and now famous mugshot release, news trickled out that Donald Trump Jr. acquired his father’s Mar-a-Lago estate. At the time, Breitbart News reached out to Donald Trump Jr. directly and asked if it was true, and he confirmed it was “nothing more than total and complete fake news.”

“A lot of media outlets should be embarrassed with themselves for running such a phony story, but we all know that most of them won’t even retract their reports because they have no shame. SAD!” he added, going even further during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

Don Jr. joked that his father would often regift him monogrammed pens because they share the same name, remarking, “If I go from monogrammed pens to Mar-a-Lago, that’s a pretty solid upgrade.”

“I have no idea what it’s about. I mean, I think they’re trying to create a story like he was giving away assets to his children because he’s worried about going to jail or something, creating something so salacious,” he said.

“Zillow actually picked it up, all the fake news, and they just ran to it…like wildfire,” he continued, noting that no outlets bothered to reach out to him until Breitbart News did.

“Me or my team, like, I don’t hide from anything. I’ll go — you know what I mean — I’ll go to the Fox [News] debate anyway, even if they ban me from the spin room,” he said, noting how accessible he and his team are.

“There’s literally not a reporter in the country that doesn’t know how to get a hold of me, certainly as it relates to politics or real estate or business…It’s just so dishonest,” he added, noting that this is a tactic, as outlets do this sort of thing “all the time.”

“It’s usually on a Friday…you get an email,” he said. “It’s Friday at 11:50 [p.m.]. ‘We’re going to print on Saturday morning, meaning 12:01 [a.m]. Would you care to respond?’ and you know, send me an email trying to screw up your whole weekend without giving you, you know, they give you ten minutes to respond to something by email [that] they know you’re not checking.”

“There’s just so much dishonesty going on,” he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.