Exclusive — Trent Staggs: Utahns Can Replace Mitt Romney with a Great America First Advocate

Utah Senate Republican candidate Trent Staggs said on Breitbart News Saturday that Utahns now have the opportunity to replace Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), one of Donald Trump’s greatest detractors, with him, who could be one of the former president’s best advocates for his America First vision.

Staggs spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle as Romney and other establishment politicians such as former Speaker Paul Ryan are working to convince the D.C. donor class to stop former President Donald Trump’s rising status as the predominant Republican candidate for president.

Romney has largely become a lame-duck senator now that he announced he will not run for reelection. This gives Riverton, Utah, Mayor Staggs the opportunity to serve as the leading candidate to replace Romney.

Staggs emphasized that electing an America First candidate to replace Romney would boost the voice of another Utah conservative, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT).

“Mitt Romney was a vote that essentially canceled Mike Lee’s on major important issues,” Staggs said on Breitbart News Saturday.

Staggs said he has fought for many conservative issues such as standing up to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing, eliminating “inappropriate” materials from schools, and supporting life. He described these stands as what “Utahns want.”

Staggs noted that Romney was one of the few Republicans who voted to confirm Alejandro Mayorkas as Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary. Staggs argued that Mayorkas should be impeached.

He said that Utahns now have the opportunity to replace Mitt Romney, one of President Trump’s greatest antagonists, with him, who will be one of Trump’s “best advocates in supporting an America First agenda.”

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.