Exclusive — Rep. Mark Green to DeSantis Voters: ‘Come on Board’ the Trump Train

“Come on board” the Trump train, Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) said, addressing DeSantis supporters during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily this week.

Green, chairman of the Committee on Homeland Security, explained that he endorsed former President Donald Trump in April 2023. He has now invited DeSantis voters to “come on board” the Trump train following the Florida governor’s exit from the presidential race.

“We knew and feel pretty confidently that most of the DeSantis folks will move to Trump,” he said. “I’m sure several were there just because of, you know, issues with rhetoric and things like that. But the policies are pretty much the same.”

“The way I look at it, if I had a brain tumor, I don’t care about the doctor’s bedside manner. I want the best brain surgeon, and that’s why I’m with Trump,” Green said, pointing to the former president’s policies of the past.

LISTEN:

“You look at his policies when he was president. You look at what he’s talking about doing now. So I’m with him. I think most of DeSantis’s people will join him,” he continued.

When asked about the DeSantis voters who are turning into Never Trumpers and believe a moderate such as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is the way to go, Green said, “I can’t imagine that those folks are going to look at a ballot with Donald Trump — which he’s going to be on the ballot — and Joe Biden and push the Joe Biden button.”

“I mean, I just can’t. I cannot see it. What Joe Biden has done not only at the southern border, but in our economy and in the global situation, stair-stepping his approach to Ukraine, withdrawal from Afghanistan, the way he’s handled this Middle Eastern conflict with Iran — every single decision that guy’s made has been the absolute opposite to what’s best for America,” Green explained.

“And, you know, if personality and some mean tweets keep you from saving the country, you know, I have a real problem with that,” he said, explaining that he bumps into those people frequently and shares his feelings on the matter.

“I would be shocked” if a high number of those people “push the Biden button on that day,” he added. “I just, I can’t see it.”

Green’s plea for unity comes as other former Trump competitors — including Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), and Gov. Ron DeSantis himself — have endorsed Trump over Haley.

“While I’ve had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as on the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear,” DeSantis said in a message posted to social media on Sunday, announcing his decision to drop out of the race.

WATCH: Ron DeSantis Drops Out of GOP Primary, Endorses Trump

Ron DeSantis / Twitter

“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican Guard of yesteryear — a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism that Nikki Haley represents,” DeSantis added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.