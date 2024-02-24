Space is the “most important frontier of our generation,” and it is particularly important for America to lead on this front, Michael Lukacs, a lead principle investor in the Odysseus Lunar Lander, which is reportedly on the moon now, told Breitbart News Saturday.

“I’m honored to be part of a great team and help bring America back to the moon,” Lukacs, the lead investor in Intuitive Machines (LUNR), said. “I believe, first and foremost in American leadership. This is the first time America has been back to the moon in over half a century.”

“And I firmly believe moving forward, it’s going to take strong private sector leadership to maintain leadership in space. America has always been a nation with a frontier,” he said, identifying space as “the most important frontier of our generation.”

“Rome was the land power. The British Empire was a sea power. America has been an air power. Whatever dominates the next frontier, space, is going to be the world’s predominant power,” he said, explaining why it is so important for the United States to dominate in space — a vision laid out by former President Donald Trump.

“President Trump … started Space Force [and] talks about making America great again. I think the American dominance in space is part of that greatness,” he said, explaining that it is imperative for America to get ahead of nations such as China in the space race.

“I truly appreciate Trump’s vision for how important space is militarily but also economically, technologically, and also health,” he said, expressing hope that this will “bring back new healthcare innovations for people.”

Lukacs added that “we’re going up there for the first time not only a private company,” but as an entity that will “go into the south side of the moon, which has never been done.”

Further, Lukacs said they plan to drill for water on the moon, putting out probes “to set ourselves up for the new Artemis mission that in ’25 or ’26 … NASA will be doing, and it’ll be a manned mission.”

“It’s an extremely important mission that we pulled off here,” he said, explaining that reaching new heights on the moon goes beyond just those possible advances.

“My greatest advantage is I was born in the United States of America. … And if I can do this, everybody can,” he said, adding that the moon encompasses the idea of the American dream.

Lukacs also said Trump’s decision to begin Space Force opened his eyes to understand that the “vision was bigger in America.”

“And I took the cue from him,” he said.

“It truly opened my eyes even more that I can help,” he continued, hoping that these advancements bring things that will help people.

“I knew that this was the right thing for humanity in America. I love this country, Matt, and I want America to be the dominant force it’s always been,” he said.

Further, he said one of the goals of this mission was to “prove that a commercial company could put a lander on the moon for $108 million compared to $108 billion” by the government. It also was essential for setting up for the upcoming Artemis missions and “establishing dominance on the south side of the moon.”

“This was a huge technological feat for America,” he said, expressing hope that this opens an ecosystem created in space — “the new frontier” — that brings new things militarily, economically, and technologically. Moreover, the longterm vision, he said, is the “moon and beyond.

