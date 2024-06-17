Exclusive — Duke Buckner: 83-Year-Old Democrat Rep. Jim Clyburn Must Go

Constituents have not enjoyed a better life under the decades-long congressional reign of Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), challenger Duke Buckner said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, noting that individuals are struggling in that district under Democrat leadership.

“Actually, at the end of this term, he will have had 32 years. So he’s been in there over 30 years, and it’s time for him to go,” Buckner said of Clyburn.

“And I mean, he’ll be 84 years old next month, and all of his political clout and high rank and being the Majority Whip during the Obama administration has not resulted in his constituents living a better, more prosperous life,” he said, noting that their district is the poorest congressional district in South Carolina and possibly the seventh poorest congressional district in the entire country.

“The median income for the sixth district is about $40,000. The national average is $65,000. So we’re like $25,000 below the national average, and folks are really struggling under Bidenomics,” he said, asserting that individuals are struggling and Clyburn is “solely responsible for putting Joe Biden in office.”

“And as a result of that, we are suffering economically in the Sixth Congressional District. And that’s why I decided to run: because we want to move up from the bottom of the barrel, where we’ve been for 30 some years and move up to the top. And it’s going to take somebody who actually cares about the economic conditions of the people and want to see folks do better,” he said, explaining that Clyburn and his Democrat colleagues “thrive off in keeping on oppressing people and keeping them down so that they can stay in power.”

“We used to have thriving industrial areas, strong middle class, [and] you could find a good job. And now, you ride through the industrial areas in the 14 counties that make up the Sixth District, and they look like ghost towns. I mean, the factories have closed up and left, shipped overseas. A lot of that had to do with NAFTA (North American Free Trade Agreement) and, you know, just outsourcing. And that hurt the middle class, especially in manufacturing, where we had a lot of those jobs. Now, those jobs are gone, and folks have to drive to … another part of the state, outside of the district to find gainful employment, and many move out of state, to neighboring Georgia or North Carolina,” he said, explaining that this further divides families.

“You just have to take a ride through the area, and you’ll see what I’m talking about and why the Biden administration and Jim Clyburn and the far-left Democrats, they thrive off of keeping and oppressing people and keeping them down so that they can stay in power,” he said, emphasizing the need to “fix our own house” instead of outsourcing and focusing on other countries in the bigger picture.

“And I’m asking for folks to help my campaign. You know, it’s very difficult to raise the kind of money I need to raise out of the Sixth District because we just don’t have it. But I’m appealing to the nation to help me unseat this man who has caused economic slavery for so many people in the Sixth Congressional District,” he said, elaborating on that remark.

Clyburn, he said, is “oppressing us because he’s not focusing on economic development and economic growth, jobs, and opportunities.”

“He’s focused more on what he knows, which is history preservation. I mean, it’s all right to be able to, you know, help folks get their names on buildings, you know, who are deserving of all those recognitions. … But when it comes to jobs and economics and helping to bring in corporations and businesses to the Sixth District, that hasn’t been his focus; he’s focused on other things,” he said. “And, you know, he has brought in money for historical black colleges and universities, but when those folks graduate, they don’t work in the Sixth District. They got to go somewhere else to work.”

“So we have to deal with the issue in front of us, which is simply that gas and food prices on the Bidenomics is extremely high. And it’s even more challenging for folks who [have] already been struggling economically for the last 30-some years,” he said, adding that Clyburn’s “clout and stature and … ranking in the Congress has not resulted in a more prosperous and economically stable Sixth District — the exact opposite. And it’s gotten worse now.”

“He is the quote unquote CEO of the Sixth Congressional District. He is our voice in Washington and has been for the last 30 years, and nothing has changed at all, he added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.