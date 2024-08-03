Exclusive — JD Vance Previews Atlanta Rally: ‘Thousands’ Expected; Energy ‘Off the Charts’

The energy has been “off the charts” at Trump rallies as “thousands” are expected to show up to see the former president in Atlanta on Saturday, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday prior to the big joint event.

“It’s gonna be fun. Trump rallies are always a good time. And as we close to election, just the energy of these rallies has been off the charts,” Vance said before offering a contrast between Trump’s ability to draw people to his rallies without any extra help and Democrats recruiting celebrities to draw attendees.

“We’ll have thousands of people at this rally. And they’re coming to see Donald Trump — not a rap star, and then sort of staying afterwards to watch Kamala Harris,” Vance said, providing a recent example as Democrats recruited rapper Megan Thee Stallion at Harris’s recent event in Atlanta.

“It was, you know, when she did this rally in Atlanta a couple of days ago, the media went nuts because she actually had people there. And what they didn’t cover is that they were there to see Megan Thee Stallion, who’s a rap artist. And then after Megan Thee Stallion left the stage, a lot of people just got up and left and didn’t even stay for Kamala Harris,” Vance observed.

“So it’s a really interesting dynamic where the American people are actually interested in what President Trump has to say,” he said, explaining that Harris is largely hiding from the media and cannot organically get people to come to her events.

“Kamala Harris is hiding from the media, can’t really get people in her rallies unless she bribed them with a rap star beforehand. And I think it just drives home the different energy levels between the Republicans and the Democrats here,” Vance said, explaining that it is crucial that Republicans channel that ground enthusiasm into votes.

LISTEN:

“The name of the game for the next 95 days of the election is we have to translate the energy that we have on the ground into votes. Right. This is sort of one of the issues that we have is sometimes, people, you know, they plan to vote on Election Day, and then they don’t show up. … And if you’re supporting me and President Trump, you’ve got to get out there. Vote early. Vote on Election Day. Whatever way you want to vote — just make sure you actually do it,” Trump’s running mate said, adding, “Because if everybody votes, we’re going to win.”

Apathy, he warned, is not an option.

“What I worry about is if some of our supporters get apathetic, think this thing is in the bag, which is not right. The media’s in the tank for Kamala. They’ve completely lied about her record. They’re going to try to present her as a tough-on-crime prosecutor, even though she wants to defund the police. We have got to get out there and show up on Election Day, or we’re not going to win,” he added.

Randy Clark / Breitbart News

