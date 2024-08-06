Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has tried to “turn Minnesota into Kamala Harris’s home state of California,” and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) will eat him alive, Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), House Majority Whip, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Emmer spoke to host Mike Slater about the Walz prior to the official announcement coming out, but he did not parse words when it came to the sheer prospect of Walz becoming Harris’s running mate.

WATCH — CNBC’s Ross Sorkin: Business Sees Walz Pick as Sign Harris May Govern More from a “Progressive Left Standpoint”:

“It’s no wonder is being considered. He has tried to turn Minnesota into Kamala Harris’s home state of California for the past six years,” Emmer said, describing Walz as an “empty suit who shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near the White House.”

Emmer continued, imagining what would happen if he was Walz was chosen when it comes to going toe to toe with former President Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance.

“JD, will eat this human being alive. Tim, you know, a lot of us in Minnesota, we weren’t happy when he won, but we thought he would govern like an out-state Minnesotan … no. This guy has governed like a Minneapolis liberal. He is so progressive, and quite frankly, if he is the pick, it’s because Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren won the day,” Emmer said, explaining that they are the ones who were “advocating for this progressive nut bag to be the vice-presidential pick.”

“And if he ends up being the vice-presidential pick, I can’t wait for the debate with JD Vance. JD Vance actually has a resume, has a background, is bright. This Tim Walz is a gym teacher activist. He still thinks that he is on the picket line. I mean, look, when the Republican National Convention (RNC) was going on, the CEO of Minnesota, which is what Tim Walz is, he’s supposed to represent Republicans, Democrats, and others, everybody in Minnesota and be at his desk doing things that improve the lives of Minnesotans,” he said, pointing to the fact that Walz chose to protest in front of the RNC.

“What was he doing? He was protesting out in front of the RNC. Come on, man, this is not a leader. This is a political activist that, quite frankly, doesn’t belong in the White House at all,” he added.

