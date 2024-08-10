Exclusive — Ben Carson: ‘Quite Clear’ Harris-Walz Trying to Con the American People and Lie Their Way to the Presidency

It is “quite clear” that Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) are trying to con the American people and lie their way into the presidency, Dr. Ben Carson said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Carson said Harris’s campaign and the Democrat Party know “they’re in bad shape,” despite their outward appearance.

“Obviously, the campaign for Kamala and the Democrat party know that they’re in bad shape, because there was a reason that Kamala got so little support when she was running for president during the primary process. The reason that she dropped out is because people found out who she was. So the lesson that they’ve learned is — let’s not let people know who you are,” Carson said, noting that Harris has yet to hold a press conference or sit down for an interview since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and coronated her to take his place.

“It’s been 20 days and counting — no interview, no press conference. She wants to stay hidden as much as she possibly can, because, as Trump said last night, she’s not really capable of doing an interview without having all the aides, the teleprompter … and people will find out very, very quickly what’s going on. So they’re going to keep trying to push and push, extend things,” he said, explaining that the Trump campaign must “bring out the points about Kamala and about Walz, about what they believe, what they think, what they’ve said.”

“Don’t just necessarily tell people what they said, show them what they said. I think this would be a very powerful way to get the point across,” he continued, showing the contrast between Trump and Harris, as the former president “speaks from what he actually believes and who he actually is.”

“You only need all those things when you’re trying to make something match. It’s like when you tell lies, you’ve got to try to remember what you said before so you can make it match. You don’t have to do that when you’re telling the truth,” he observed.

Host Matthew Boyle asked, “So do you think that the Kamala Harris and Tim Walz campaign are trying to pull a con on the American public, basically, like they’re trying to lie their way into the presidency?” Carson replied that it is very evident that they are.

“It’s quite, quite clear that that’s what they’re trying to do. That’s what they’ve done in the past,” Carson said. “The very fact that they tried to hide from the American people the condition of Biden tells you all you need to know.

“Anybody who would do that is not someone who can be trusted. And would you trust them with the future of the country, with the future of your children and grandchildren, all the people coming after, after they’ve already demonstrated that lying is second nature to them?” he said. “I don’t think so.”

