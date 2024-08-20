Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said on Breitbart News Daily that the key to victory in November is to compare the radical, inflationary policies of Kamala Harris to the economic boom under former President Donald Trump.

Blackburn reacted to the first night of the Democrat National Convention, noting that they discussed such radical policies as “doing away with private health insurance,” “ending oil and gas,” “promoting the Green New Deal,” and allowing abortion “up to the point of birth.”

The Tennessee senator said that in contrast to these radical policies, former President Donald Trump is holding rallies across the country.

She said, “Everybody knows inflation is out of control, groceries, the prices are through the roof, and people are having a very tough time. They’re putting gas and groceries on the credit card.”

“The way we help people make that connection is by compare and contrast,” Blackburn added.

“What you got there was for the American people — they ended up saving about two thousand to twenty-six hundred dollars a year in tax costs [before the Biden-Harris administration allowed the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act to expire] and right now, Tennessee families, because of inflation, are spending $1,013 per month more to buy that same basket of goods,” she continued. Blackburn said that Americans and Tennesseans are “just so stressed with their finances.”

Blackburn then said that Kamala Harris is a deeply radical leftist.

She remarked, “In 2019, when I was ranked the most conservative U.S. senator, they ranked Kamala the most liberal.”

Blackburn said:

Kamala has supported defunding the police and ending cash bail, and she has supported those radical bail funds. She wants to give prisoners the right to vote. She never went to the border as the border czar — she went about 800 miles away from the border. She wanted to defund ICE — she voted for that. She wanted to give illegal aliens the right to vote, and she has supported decriminalizing coming into the country illegally; she would eliminate completely private health insurance and has pushed and voted for and cosponsored that [Medicare] for All bill, and cosponsored the Green New Deal. And we know that she was the deciding vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, and the American Recovery Plan. Those two bills put together added about two and a half trillion dollars to our nation’s debt.

Blackburn added, “That is what she is for.”

