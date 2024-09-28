Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn: ‘Union Bosses Do Not Have Control’ over Whom Union Members Support

Union bosses “do not have control” over whom union members support, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who held a town hall event with auto workers in Michigan Friday, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“Another thing that came up during the Town Hall, which I thought was also fascinating, was, of course, we saw the UAW president, Sean Fain, speak at the Democrat National Convention. He’s a partisan Democrat, right?” host Matthew Boyle said, reminding everyone that the place booed for Fain.

“What it shows you is that the union bosses do not have control over what those union members think, say, and support,” Blackburn said, just one day after speaking with many of these auto workers alongside former President Donald Trump.

Blackburn said the stark reality is that all of these issues — the economy, the border, etc. — affect the jobs of these auto workers, and they know who has their back on these issues.

“And these guys, like we said earlier, it is the impact of what is happening with inflation, with immigration, with the fentanyl crisis, with crime in the communities, with Kamala Harris being for gun confiscation. And people are looking at that and saying, ‘Wait a minute. This is far west lefty,’ and she is, and I know you remember the in 2019, when I was ranked the most conservative member of the U.S. Senate. Kamala Harris was my polar opposite. She was ranked the most liberal member of the U.S. Senate,” Blackburn said, emphasizing that these auto workers “wanted to talk” during the town hall on Friday.

“There was a mom that talked about being a single mom — she has five children — and just how hard it is to afford life, and she was so cute and so nervous and could hardly speak. She said, you know, she had not been a fan of President Trump, and then she realized her son said, ‘I want you to really get started looking at what he’s talking about.’ So she did, and then she became an avid Trump supporter. She voted for him in 2020 and is voting for him again this year,” Blackburn said.

“The issues they talked about — the economy, immigration, the open border, inflation — those issues that are affecting their jobs and their productivity. And then they related it to how it affects their ability to manufacture, how it affects their ability to actually continue to do their work and manufacture here in the U.S.,” she added.

WATCH:

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.