Exclusive — RNC Chairman Michael Whatley: ‘Record First Day Turnout for Republicans in North Carolina’

Republicans are “very happy” with what they are seeing in these early voting days, as Republicans saw a “record first day turnout” for Republicans in North Carolina, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“We are seeing very, very positive, upbeat results. We had a record first day turnout for Republicans in North Carolina yesterday. Just landed in Georgia, and the numbers that we’ve seen from the first several days here — very, very positive,” Whatley revealed.

“So I think all across the country right now, what we’re seeing in terms of voter registration numbers, the absentee ballot requests in places like Pennsylvania, North Carolina, the early vote numbers that we’ve seen across the country — Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia — trending very, very positive,” he continued.

LISTEN:

Whatley said things are a bit different than they used to be, as Election Day used to be the main voting day.

“Now what we’re seeing, 50 percent or more of the votes are going to be cast before Election Day. And I’m really glad that we have spent the time and effort to invest in an early vote program,” he said. “If you just hold all your ads, you hold all your mail until the weekend before the elections, you’re wasting a lot of money, and you’re letting a lot of people go vote before you.”

All in all, Whatley said, they are “really pretty happy with what we’re seeing in these first rounds.”

