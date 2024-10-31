Exclusive — NM Republican Candidate Nella Domenici: New Mexico’s Border Is Wide Open

New Mexico’s border is wide open, Republican candidate for the United States Senate for the state Nella Domenici said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, walking through the dire state of affairs as Republicans hope to flip the state red.

The border issues are “huge” in the state, Domenici explained, noting that New Mexico has “the highest crime rate of any state in the country.”

“We’re the most dangerous state. Albuquerque is a top ten most dangerous city. We also have the worst education in the country, so we have the highest usage of drugs in the country. So all of these failures make — the cost of living is really impactful in New Mexico, because the average family income is low,” she said, explaining that all of these things are making residents “angry.”

Further, Domenici explained that Albuquerque is “basically run by three dominating cartels.”

“And, you know, they’re like a distribution business there. And it’s a travesty. You know, they distribute fentanyl. Fentanyl is everywhere in New Mexico. We have a huge death rate of fentanyl. But they also, sadly, have many, many children and young, unattended minors that are coming into our state. There’s lots of sex abuse, labor abuse — it’s horrific. Homicides are very, very high, carjackings, you name it. That crime is there in Albuquerque, flourishing,” she said, fleshing out the problem and noting that, in addition to the Mexican cartels, “there’s been about 65,000 Chinese people that have come through our border in the last two years.

“I think 35,000 just this year. And in New Mexico, for example, they run huge, huge marijuana plants, and they are taking over that entire industry. But the cartels in New Mexico — and I’m sure around the country — are powerful. They’re well well-organized, and they’re machines, and it’s going to take a lot of effort to get rid of them now, and we have, we have to thank these radical progressives for inserting that terror into our lives,” she said, explaining that her state has the “third biggest border accessing Mexico.”

Despite that, she said half the border has no wall. “It has nothing. It’s just wide open. And [Democrat Sen.] Martin Heinrich and the other leaders haven’t fought. Martin hasn’t fought to get federal funding here, so our Border Patrol is weak. He doesn’t fight to make sure the FBI is here.

“So, you know, we’re the widest open border now in the country, because Texas has barricaded themselves, their border,” she said, noting that the Lone Star State is not relying on the federal government. “They’ll do what’s right. Arizona is the same thing. These other border states have strong conservative leaders, and we have weak, radical progressives who want — they want these borders open,” she added, describing what she has seen.

“Literally, I’m going there today, but I was there just like two months ago, and there’s this huge wall, and then it just completely stops, and there’s nothing,” the Senate hopeful said. “There’s no border control and there’s no wall. There’s no hidden technology. It’s just open.”

