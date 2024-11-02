Exclusive — JD Vance: ‘Disgusting’ that Biden Called Trump Supporters ‘Garbage’; ‘Imagine What They Say in Private

It is “disgusting” that President Joe Biden called supporters of former President Donald Trump “garbage” at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris, but that is likely just the tip of the iceberg, according to Sen. JD Vance, who said on Breitbart News Saturday, “Imagine what they’re saying about you in private.”

“I think it’s disgusting, Matt. And it’s not just that that he is Kamala Harris’s boss. It’s that it was during a Kamala Harris campaign event that he made these remarks,” Vance said, reacting to Biden referring to Trump supporters as “garbage,” despite his spin that he was referring only to a comedian who spoke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally.

Vance pointed out that this rhetoric really is not new.

“It echoes what Tim Walz has said, calling everybody who supports Donald Trump a fascist, accusing the Madison Square Garden rally attendees of being Nazis. They have run a campaign unlike anything that we’ve ever seen. They were attacking their fellow Americans for disagreeing with Kamala Harris’s policies,” he said, contrasting that rhetoric with what he presents at Trump-Vance rallies.

“I go out of my way to remind the rally attendees, the media, that our beef, our criticism, is with Kamala Harris and her policies. Even our fellow Americans who we disagree with politically — they’re not the enemy. The problem is Kamala Harris’s broken leadership of this country,” he said, noting that he has “never seen a campaign that is so focused on attacking their fellow citizens.”

“If you’re struggling with groceries, you’re not garbage. If you’re pissed off at the Kamala Harris open the border, you’re not garbage. If you think that Kamala Harris … her leadership has led to chaos around the world, you’re not garbage. The only garbage is Kamala Harris has failed leadership, and I think we should take that garbage out … by voting for Donald J. Trump,” he said, emphasizing that voters have a distinct choice in this election.

C-SPAN

“There’s a choice to reject the open borders. There’s a choice to reject the censorship, to reject the bad trade deals … to reject the stupid foreign policy. There is a choice to reject the idea that we are lorded over, that we are ruled over by our leaders, and not that our leaders are servants of us. And this is the choice that’s on the ballot,” he said before asking listeners to consider what these people — who openly call Americans “garbage” — are saying about them in private.

LISTEN:

“Think about this. What are they saying in private? If they’re saying this in public, if they’re saying that you’re garbage, you’re a fascist, you’re a Nazi in public, imagine what they’re saying about you in private,” Vance said.

“We don’t have to be ruled by these people. We can be led by a guy who actually loves this country, who loves his fellow citizens, and that’s what Donald J. Trump is offering. It’s not just better policies. It’s respect — respect for the country that he wants to be the president of,” Vance said. “Kamala Harris doesn’t have it. Donald Trump does.”

