Exclusive — Tom Cotton: I Don’t See a Silent Kamala Voter, but There Is Likely ‘Yet Again a Silent Trump Voter’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said he does not believe there is a silent Vice President Kamala Harris voter, but he said it would not surprise him to see “a silent Trump voter” yet again, making the remarks during an interview on Breitbart News Daily a single day before Election Day.

“Is there such thing as the silent Kamala voter?” host Mike Slater asked the senator, who said it is hard to imagine there are Harris voters out there who are not already shouting it from the rooftops.

“If you look at Democrats in the swing states and certainly in blue states who were just overjoyed and believed that they got rid of Joe Biden back in July … I frankly, don’t see any kind of silent Kamala Harris voter out there,” he said, explaining that there is likely a silent Trump voter again.

“It wouldn’t surprise me, though — given the efforts to cancel Donald Trump’s supporters, to silence them on social media, to deface yard signs they put up, intimidate them when they’re out canvassing — that there is, yet again, a silent Trump voter — voters who don’t … answer pollsters and therefore are going to vote for Trump and be happy that they get a chance to bring back the good times of his first administration,” he said.

“I mean, look, we’re going to know by tomorrow night. That’s what happened in the last two presidential elections. And I don’t see any reason to assume that it wouldn’t be the case,” he added.

Host Mike Slater talked about the silent Trump vote of 2016, noting that Harris’s campaign is “trying to make a silent Kamala vote be a thing.”

“And it started, I think, with Michelle Obama’s speech the other day … which was a dark speech. And I call it, and there’s a better name for it, I’m sure, but I call it the battered wife voter. And she’s trying to create this image that, that women are these emotionally abused victims of their husbands’ … Trump tyranny, and they have to secretly support Kamala in the voting booth, as I’m sure you saw the ads that they released the other day to that effect,” Slater said.

Cotton said he does not believe that narrative “for a second.”

“I think it’s totally made up. I think it’s a fiction of the liberal imagination. I’ve seen that ad you’re talking about with two married couples going in to vote, and the women secretly voting for Harris and not for Trump as their husbands told them to. I think it’s kind of an interesting commentary on the state of some liberal Democrats’ marriages in America,” Cotton said.

LISTEN:

“Maybe that’s how they operate. I frankly don’t know. I don’t know many conservatives or Republicans across the country who operate like that. … This marriage doesn’t operate like that,” he continued, noting that the left’s narrative must be “based on their own experiences — I guess they think that husbands in 2024 are still telling their wives how to vote.”

“To me, it’s a kind of projection that reflects perhaps the state of their own marriages,” he added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.