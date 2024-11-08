President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of campaign manager Susie Wiles as his next chief of staff is a “bellwether” of what is to come, Senator-elect Tim Sheehy (R) of Montana said in a Friday interview on Breitbart News Daily.

“What I know is we’ve got some fantastic people that I’ve heard about,” Sheehy said, speaking of potential government personnel positions in the next Trump administration.

“You know, at all levels,” he said, noting that Susie Wiles will be the “first female chief of staff.”

“No one will now praise President Trump and the Republicans for their gender equality. I can promise you that, you know, but she’ll be the first female chief of staff in the White House, to my knowledge. And that’s a historic moment,” he continued, describing Wiles as “a bellwether of what’s to come, which is hard-nosed, commonsense people that are ready to get things done.”

Sheehy, who unseated incumbent Sen. Jon Tester (D-MT), said that Trump has learned from the mistakes of his first administration when it comes to who he surrounds himself with.

“You know, I think Trump’s admitted, clearly his first administration, you know, he brought a lot of folks in that didn’t work out. He made some mistakes. But the good thing is, he’s learned from those. And now, I think Susie is a great example of what’s coming, which is people who are not part of the status quo, are not part of the swamp and have a record of performance,” the senator-elect continued.

LISTEN:

The former Navy SEAL emphasized that the “single greatest thing” elected officials must do is “return accountability to our government” and ensure that “this bureaucracy that has grown to incredibly massive, unforeseen, unprecedented size, scale and depth” is “reined in, and we have to make sure that our government’s accountable to the people — not the other way around.”

“And that’s going to start by injecting outside talent that recognize how to make our government actually function again,” he said, praising Wiles again and noting that these kinds of people will also be in the Senate — from senator-elect Bernie Moreno to senator-elect Dave McCormick.

“You’re seeing people that are not part of the swamp, not part of the beltway, who have relevant life experience,” he said adding, “So our personnel, for me, the number one priority is going to be, are these people willing to come in and actually restructure our government where it needs to be?”

“Because, you know, the biggest threat we face as a country is a non-functioning, bloated, over-expensive government bureaucracy that is going to bankrupt our nation and be unable to perform basic tasks like secure our border,” he added.

