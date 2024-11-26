Exclusive — Rep. Wesley Hunt Warns the Swamp: Trump Is ‘Going to Clean House’

President-elect Donald Trump is “going to clean house,” Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, walking through how he believes the incoming Trump administration is going to deal with the remnants of the swamp.

“There’s a mandate, yeah. President Trump’s coming back to office, but these guys are going to fight him every step of the way, tooth and nail,” host and Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle said, asking Hunt for his thoughts on how Trump is going to fight the swamp in his second term.

“I remember the first Trump term, you know, asking questions about the Obama holdovers who were burrowed into the government … that stuff’s going to happen again, and what are we going to do to stop it?” Boyle asked.

Hunt pointed to Trump picking his Cabinet members so early as a sign of preparedness in dealing with the Deep State.

“That’s because, again, he’s walking in knowing exactly what to expect. He’s going to clean house,” Hunt said. “And everything that you said is absolutely accurate. The Deep State is real.”

“But I will tell you that the good news is that these prosecutors are dropping the cases against President Trump,” the congressman continued, surmising that Trump “probably would have gone to prison, end of discussion,” if he had not won on November 5.

“But he did win it, because, again, the American people gave him a mandate. And so he is walking in this knowing where all the traps are. He is knowing what all the stakes are, and he is recognizing the fact that ‘I have got to get to work on day one, over the course of the next few years, to begin to fix our country,'” Hunt said.

“And so I am the congressman that has the entire energy corridor in my district, so I understand how ridiculous this green agenda is,” he said, identifying one of Trump’s top priorities as unleashing American energy.

“As he always says, drill baby drill, and unleash American energy. And at the end of the day, the DOJ and all these prosecutors — you cannot fight the power of the presidency and the power of the executive pen, and he is going to enact on day one to ensure we get our country back,” Hunt said.

“And that includes making sure that we have affordable — affordable, good, clean energy that’s produced right here in America for the entire world, and there’s nothing DOJ can do about that,” he added.

