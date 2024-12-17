Exclusive — Lara Trump: I Think Donald Trump Believes This Is a ‘Mandate from God’

Lara Trump thinks her father-in-law, President-elect Donald Trump, believes he is operating under a mandate not only from the American people, but also from God.

She spoke about how he has been so mischaracterized over the years and predicted that many people by the end of his second term will realize they were wrong about him.

“I think there’s been a culture shift. Honestly. I really think that it’s hard to look at things like a Trump dance, like Donald Trump, you know, being kind of a cool figure to have, you know, you see all the memes with him and the GIFs and all that stuff, he really has become very cool in the eyes of so many in this country,” Trump said of her father-in-law.

“And there really has been a big culture shift. You know, once upon a time, if you were a Democrat, you were sort of anti-establishment, you were sort of counter culture in so many ways,” she said, noting that the Republican Party has now become that “brand.”

“And now that’s really become the brand of the Republican Party, and it is in part, in large part due to Donald Trump himself,” she said. “I think there have been so many people who saw the results of the election on November 5,” noting that Trump not only won with 312 electoral votes, but he also won the popular vote, along with every swing state.

“The mandate of the American people with the popular vote, with every swing state, won 312 electoral votes, and hard to see anything other than this is where the country is. This is who the country backs, and this is what the people of this country want to see happen. They want Donald Trump back in that White House. And I think whenever the culture shifts in the way that we saw, and you’re right — it really has been relatively fast over the past year or so,” she said.

“I think it’s hard for these people to look the other way and to use their same old tricks. And look, these are the smart ones. The dumb ones stay in the same zone of hating Donald Trump and trying to fight against him,” she said, explaining that the smart people “actually realize what’s going on and that if they want to be successful … they’re going to have to get on board with Donald Trump.”

“Because, quite frankly, the majority of America is fully on board with Donald Trump,” she said, predicting that many will eventually wake up and realize that the mischaracterization of Trump — deeming him a narcissist — was absolutely wrong.

“Let me tell you something. A narcissist would never have put himself through all of the things that this man has had to go through. A narcissist would never have an assassination attempt on his life, be millimeters away from death and still continue on all the things that this man has gone through — raids of his home, indictments that were completely unwarranted and invalid on every possible measure. That’s not what a narcissist does,” she said.

“This is a man who, I believe, knows he was made for this moment, knows that his charge is to do the right thing for this country, and he will always fight for every American. And the people who didn’t vote for Donald Trump, Mike, I actually think are going to look back on right now and say, ‘Man, I got this guy wrong.’ Because four years from now … [when] people are looking at their life and how much different their life is, they’re going to realize the Cabinet picks, yeah, they are unorthodox, but they are the right people for the job,” she said. “That’s why Donald Trump is choosing them.”

“Donald Trump may have been mischaracterized, and so many people thought the wrong way about this man. He will fight for you, he’ll fight for this country, and he’ll continue to do what he knows is right, because that is what I believe. … And I actually think that he believes this is a mandate from God,” Lara Trump revealed. “After coming within millimeters again of losing your life and being spared, you kind of look at things a little bit differently.”

“And I would say that that is exactly where he is,” she added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.