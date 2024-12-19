The controversial spending bill is “classic D.C.,” and a government shutdown is possible, Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“It was classic D.C.,” the House Freedom Caucus member said when asked about the deal, which has come under scrutiny from conservatives across the board, many of whom point out that the 1,547-page continuing resolution (CR) is full of pork.

“So first of all, let’s go back to a few months ago when we passed another continuing resolution that took us to December 20. I mean, this is predictable as Lucy and Charlie Brown, right? What’s going to happen? We hit the deadline of Christmas. Everybody wants to be home, and they’re like, ok, let’s just do it. Yes, we’ll throw on some more ornaments on the Christmas tree. And that’s exactly what was happening,” he said, contending that it cannot be business as usual, however, because of the mandate the American people issued on November 5.

“But what has changed? November 5, and all of a sudden you have Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, and the President saying, ‘Hold it a second. This ain’t so good,'” he said, adding that “they helped put the kibosh to it. It was terrific.”

He noted that it is possible a shutdown could happen.

“It is possible that a shutdown could happen. And I would, I would say every member should be thinking about, how are you going to message that?” he asked, noting that a government shutdown is not as scary as it sounds.

“It doesn’t shut down the government. People continue to get their Social Security checks and all the rest. It sidelines some federal employees, sidelines some programs, but it largely continues,” he said, adding, “And all of the government, whether it’s local, state, whatever, that all continues.”

“So I would say, yeah, it is possible that that could happen,” he added.

