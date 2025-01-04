Officials knew about the coronavirus breakout in the fall of 2019 — sooner than they claim — and the biotechnology used to create the virus developed in the U.S. and was then exported to China, Dr. Andrew Huff, author of The Truth About Wuhan: How I Uncovered the Biggest Lie in History, said on Breitbart News Saturday.

Huff walked through some of the revelations, stating that “when you really boil this down, most of the biotechnology, or the advanced technology that was used to engineer SARS-CoV-2, was developed in the United States – primarily at the University of North Carolina with Dr. Ralph Baric – and illegally exported to the Chinese.”

“So there’s so many different crazy facets of this story … The recent development just two weeks ago, there’s an article published in The Sun which shows that senior intelligence officials had informed senior Pentagon officials that the disease had been spreading in China in early October 2019,” he said, noting that this is not the same timeline the public was offered.

“If you look at what the U.S. government had been told, telling us, what Dr. Anthony Fauci had been telling us, Dr. Birx and all these corrupt individuals, was that this disease started spreading on the planet in December 2019,” he said, explaining that the timeline is simply not true.

Huff said he used to work in the “classified space of developing intelligence tools for infectious diseases, specifically.” If one looks at the proper chain of command and how long it would take that information to work through the proper channels to be validated, “it really looks like the disease started spreading in late August, early September, 2019.”

“So what we really have here is a giant scandal to subvert the President of the United States at the time: Donald Trump,” Huff said.

“So what the heck were all these Pentagon and intelligence officials doing? Why wasn’t the president notified? And really, you know, you step back and said, look at what is this. It’s treason. And I’m really excited for RFK to come to office,” he said, predicting there will be accountability for all of the corrupt health, intelligence, and health security officials that were involved in the giant coverup.

Further, Huff explained that a preemptive pardon of Dr. Anthony Fauci would essentially implicate everyone.

“At best, Dr Fauci is guilty of 25 million counts of negligent criminal homicide. So they knew that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was a leaky lab, but they allowed the research to go on. They illegally exported the technology. They didn’t have the proper safety controls in place from a risk management perspective on the United States side and with the contractors involved with this research,” he said, adding, “And on top of it, you’re giving advanced biotechnology to an enemy of the United States.”

“All of this is illegal. … So in U.S. law, if the president issues a pardon to someone, and the person accepts the pardon, it’s an admission of guilt of the crimes. And if you look at all the individuals involved with the cover up, the export of this technology, that is a violation of the RICO Act. And you can use, you know, basically the same kind of criminal process and prosecution that they use against mobsters to go after someone like Anthony Fauci and all his conspirators,” he continued.

“So even if they pardon Anthony Fauci, if he accepts the pardon, it then incriminates everyone involved in the RICO, and they’re all guilty. So you know, if they go and they pardon Anthony Fauci with a blanket pardon, he accepts it, well, he condemns everyone else in the government who’s, who is involved in this operation,” Huff added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.