Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) spoke to Breitbart News Daily about the sudden delay in some of the confirmation hearings for soon-to-be members of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet, concluding that the swamp is trying to “make life difficult for the Trump administration.”

Former Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), Trump’s choice for Secretary of Veteran Affairs, was supposed to have his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, but it has been postponed.

“You’re on the VA Committee,” host Mike Slater said during his discussion with Blackburn. “So Doug Collins was supposed to be today, but got pushed back because of some FBI paperwork problems, and I think the headlines make it seem like he failed a background check, right? What happened with this paperwork?”

“It was just that the Office of Government Ethics took three days off last week for snow,” Blackburn revealed. “And this is more of ‘Let me see how I can obstruct.'”

“I think they’re trying to slow-walk this and make life difficult for the Trump administration,” she continued.

When asked how long Democrats can successfully attempt to delay confirmations, Blackburn said, “They can push it back a week or so.”

“Let me tell you something. This — we need to go ahead and do these hearings as scheduled and then let the paperwork follow on. We don’t need to be postponing hearings because they’re saying, ‘Oh, we don’t have the FBI paper,’ or ‘We don’t have the OGE paper.’ We need to just barrel ahead with these hearings. And Mike, we need to send the message to the Democrats: We are not going to play their game,” she said.

“These people are selected. It is Congress’s job to provide advice and consent. We need to get on with the business of the American people and the Democrats need to stop this foolishness,” she added.

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.