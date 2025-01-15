Russ Vought, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to direct the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), is a “crucial” appointment, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Vought, whom Trump hyped as someone who knows how to “dismantle the Deep State and end Weaponized Government,” has his confirmation hearing Wednesday. Johnson, who said he will be at Vought’s hearing, said this is a crucial appointment.

“He’ll actually have two confirmation hearings, because there’s two committees’ jurisdiction. So he’ll be before — I’m in both those committees,” he said, explaining what he will be pressing Vought on, pointing to a column he wrote in the Wall Street Journal, making the case for the U.S. to return to “pre-pandemic level spending.”

“This is absurd. People voted for Donald Trump. Didn’t expect that we would maintain Biden levels of post-pandemic spending, which is grotesque. We went from $4.4 trillion to averaging $6.5 trillion a year over the last five years,” the senator said.

“It’s interesting. If you use Donald Trump’s final budget and look at his 2025, figures and substitute in today’s Social Security spending, Medicare spending and interest, we would only be spending $6 trillion this year, versus about $7 trillion. So I’m going to ask Russ, I mean, you agree that that’s a proper baseline in terms of resetting spending levels and create the new baseline for the next ten years. And I’m assuming he’s gonna agree with that,” he continued, describing this as a “crucial nomination right there.”

LISTEN:

“I was so happy when President Trump renominated him,” he said, explaining that people do not know that Office of Management and Budget is the office that “figures out how to carry out the president’s executive orders.”

“It helps write them. It’s just a crucial spot, and you want somebody that you know, first of all, agrees with the president in reducing the size, scope, and cost of government, getting control of this beast, and Russ Vought is highly experienced and he’s got that attitude, and I couldn’t be more excited about his nomination, his confirmation,” Johnson added.

Vought’s hearing begins 1 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday.

