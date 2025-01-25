Exclusive — Sean Parnell: Americans Can Expect Trump and Hegseth to Use Military Power to Secure Southern Border

President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will prioritize protecting America’s sovereignty — namely, securing the U.S. southern border — former Pennsylvania Senate candidate Sean Parnell said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

When asked what to look for as Hegseth finally gets to work alongside President Trump, Parnell predicted a “very busy first day, because our Commander-in-Chief, President Trump, has done more in the last six days than Biden has done in the last 600.”

“And so I can almost guarantee you that bringing about a diplomatic resolution to the war in Ukraine is going to be very, very, very high on the priority list. That’s one,” he said before turning to the border.

“I mean, President Trump has made it very, very clear that, you know, he said he sent 1,500 Marines there already. I think that you’re going to have, you’re going to see mobilization from the 82nd Airborne, maybe the 101st Airborne, the 10th Mountain Division, go down to secure the southern border, maybe capping out around 10,000 troops there,” he said.

“Protecting America’s sovereignty is obviously a priority to the Commander-in-Chief, obviously a priority for Secretary Hegseth. And I mean, look, Matt, we have protected the borders of other countries for 20-plus years while simultaneously neglecting our own. And so if this election showed us anything, Donald Trump was elected with a mandate — thank God he had a popular vote victory, so we take that away from the Democrats as well,” Parnell said, emphasizing that the American people “demand” the U.S. to secure the southern border.

“So I think that’s going to be the top focus, but also trying to figure out what to do with the rising threat of the CCP. And I think part of the answer to that is going to be evolving our force and fast to combat whatever threats are out there, to be the most dominant military force on the face of the planet,” he added.

