Hollywood only cries for criminals, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said in reaction to singer and TV star Selena Gomez crying about Trump-era deportations of criminal illegal aliens to her 422 million Instagram followers.

“You know, there’s a German word, schadenfreude, which is taking joy from the suffering of others, and it’s not a pretty sentiment, but I have to admit to experiencing at least some schadenfreude,” Cruz said of the celebrity’s tears, as she claimed her people were being “attacked.”

“All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry, I wish I could do something but I can’t,” the actress, who was born in Texas, cried. “I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Cruz marveled at Gomez’s ability to sob for what seems like everyone except those who were victims of illegal alien crime.

“Why doesn’t she cry for Jocelyn Nungaray, the beautiful 12-year-old girl in Houston that was raped and murdered by two illegal aliens that the Democrats released?” he asked.

“Why didn’t she cry for Laken Riley, the 22-year-old, beautiful woman in Georgia, murdered by an illegal alien the Democrats released? Why doesn’t she cry for Rachel Morin, the mother of five, raped and murdered by illegal immigrants that Democrats released?” the senator continued.

“For some reason, Hollywood, they only cry for the criminals,” Cruz said. “They only cry for the murderers and the rapists, the gang bangers.”

LISTEN:

“Enough already. There is nothing cute or adorable about MS-13 or Tren de Aragua or other gang members and violent criminals being released into our country. And you know, it was striking. She put out the video of her crying, but then she deleted it,” he noted. “I think the pushback was so severe that even Hollywood realized, ‘Wait a second/ I think we’re out of touch with where the American people are.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.