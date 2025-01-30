The mass deportations of criminal illegal aliens proves that we knew where they were this entire time, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, discussing how disastrous the Biden-era policies have been for the U.S. and how wonderful they have been for the cartels.

“I think it’s been nothing short of spectacular,” Cruz said of the deportations underway. “We have Marines on our southern border. We are seeing Border Patrol agents and ICE actually enforce the law. We have seen thousands upon thousands of criminal illegal aliens apprehended, arrested, and are now being deported. We’ve seen murderers and rapists and child molesters and gang members.”

“But what is striking is that means we knew where they were,” he continued. “We knew where the murderers were. We knew where the rapists were. We knew where the child molesters were. We knew where the gang bangers were, but for four years we didn’t apprehend them. Why? Because Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and the Democrats didn’t want to apprehend them, and I am very grateful that President Trump is following through on the mandate that came from the election in November.”

“The American people are fed up and want the border secured. I’ll tell you the state of Texas, we damn sure want the border secured. And I think it has been a spectacular first week in office,” he continued before offering even greater perspective on the effect of Biden’s open border policies.

“I have every confidence that this administration is using every tool possible to secure the border, and then that obviously includes stopping giving money to organizations that are undermining our sovereignty, that are facilitating the human trafficking that’s occurring,” he said.

“I got to get the Democrats credit. When they do something, they do it all in and so when, when the Democrats decided they wanted open borders, they invest every amount of resources they have, including giving billions of dollars to organizations that are working and facilitating the human trafficking. Let me give you a terrifying and disturbing statistic,” he said, noting that in 2018, the Mexican drug cartels made roughly $500 million from human trafficking. Last year, their profits soared to $13 billion.

“Under Joe Biden the Democrats, the revenue for Mexican drug cartels from human trafficking increased 2,600 percent,” he said, describing that as “tragic for America” and Mexico as well.

“It’s actually tragic for Mexico. Mexico is a beautiful country that is being ravaged because Joe Biden [and] the Democrats turn these vicious transnational criminal organizations into multi-billion dollar massive economic powers. And I’ll tell you, Mexico, Mexican citizens are being murdered. They’re being kidnapped at massive numbers, and the NGOs are happily in bed with the cartels. I have every confidence that this administration is going to go after, cut off that money and go after the cartels and take the cartels down,” the Texas lawmaker added.

