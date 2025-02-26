Exclusive — Rep. Ralph Norman Pushes Need for Accountability in Medicaid

There is major need for accountability in Medicaid to discover where those dollars are going, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Norman said the leftist narrative that Republicans want to “push Granny over the cliff” is not true, reminding listeners of the leftist narratives that Republicans want to leave disabled people and pregnant women in the dust, cutting them all off from Medicaid.

“That’s just not true. If you look at the history of Medicaid, just look at the numbers and what’s great about what we’re doing as a Congress and led by Trump and Musk is we’re identifying where the money went,” he said, before offering a startling data point.

Norman said that Congress must address the fact that Medicaid grew 51 percent from 2019 to 2023. Further, he said the Government Accountability Office discovered more than $50 billion in improper payments in the Medicaid program in 2023.

“It doesn’t stop there. The Department of Health and Human Services, HHS, found $249 million. … In 2024 — last year — the DOJ, which is not exactly the pristine agency that administers, you know, justice, found out that $10 million in fraud in Washington, DC, alone went to fraud and six people were indicted,” he said. “This is fact.”

“Now what’s that got to do with our bill? We are one, locating the money,” he said, explaining that the American people deserve to know where the money went.

“Secondly, we’re going to put work requirements in. The Obama administration and the Biden administration put people on the rolls, including illegals, to get funds they’re not entitled to,” he said.

If individuals are able-bodied, he continued, yet getting Medicaid without working, that is a problem.

“That’s what we’re doing,” he said, denying cuts. “And we want to block-grant the money to the states. Let the states decide. Are you a law-abiding Americans who lives here, who didn’t come illegally from over 140 countries? Let the states decide that.”

Norman added that the American people are “thirsty” for change and accountability and that there will be “more to come with other agencies.”

