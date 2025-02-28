Exclusive — Sen. Tommy Tuberville: DOGE ‘One of the Best Things’ Trump Has Done

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is “one of the best things” President Donald Trump has done, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Host Mike Slater asked Tuberville how he would respond to concerned federal employees who say that they work hard and are upset that they are being painted with a broad brush as DOGE performs its mass audit of the federal government.

“Well, first of all, DOGE is exactly right. President Trump — this is one of the best things he’s ever done,” Tuberville began. “We have to be evaluated. Everybody needs to be evaluated.”

“Now, I want to say this. Now, there are some positions that we need federal employees, and as you and I have grown up, it’s a necessity, but federal and government employees, most of them, weren’t for full-time retirement jobs,” the senator pointed out. “They were for public service.”

“Now, we need our law enforcement, and we know need those kind of things. But our government is so bloated. We are wasting so much money with so many people that don’t do anything,” he said, using the IRS as a prime example.

“We have to evaluate everything that’s gone on in the last 50 years of the growth of our government and cut it down to size. The American people can’t afford it. We cannot afford to continue to spend the money on federal employees that we are now. So there’s a lot of private sector jobs out there,” the senator said, recognizing that there are certainly good federal employees out there.

“We’re not targeting everybody. We’re just targeting the overflow and the waste that has accumulated over the years, and so I’m meeting today with Elon Musk, along with several other senators, talking about individual states, what we can look for in the future,” he said during the interview Thursday.

Tuberville said his state is huge on federal employees, citing federal contractors, the FBI, and the Army Corps of Engineers.

“There’s a lot of things that need to be evaluated, but again, all of it is not waste. A lot of it is necessity, but we need to make sure we know who’s who and what’s what,” he added.

