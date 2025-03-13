Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., was a divisive “stain” on the city, Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA), the congressman who sparked its removal, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Clyde walked through how the demolition of Black Lives Matter plaza became a reality, introducing a bill which essentially said that the mayor of Washington is “required to remove the BLM Plaza, or they would suffer 50 percent of their transportation funds cut.”

“That’d be about $160 million cut. You know what I’ve learned here in Washington is nobody responds at all to anything unless you threaten the money supply. And so money is leverage, and so we use that leverage. And literally, in 24 hours, Mayor Bowser caved,” he said.

“She conceded, and she said, ‘Okay, we’re going to remove the BLM Plaza. It’s just not on my priority list to fight. You know, we’re concerned about this incredible loss of funding, and with all these people losing their federal jobs due to the restructuring of the executive branch under President Trump’ — which I think is such a beautiful thing. And so she literally just caved on the moment and said they’re going to remove it, and they’re going to put some sort of murals for the 250th anniversary of our country, which is a great excuse on her part,” Clyde explained, applauding the mayor for recognizing that BLM plaza is “divisive.”

“That organization is a radical left-wing, defund-the-police organization that has no business being promoted in our capital city, in Washington, D.C., especially one block in front of the White House. It is a stain on the city. It must be removed. And she conceded, and it’s being removed as we speak right now,” he said, as host Mike Slater pointed out that President Donald Trump has shared clips of the demolition.

Clyde explained that the plaza sent the message of division in D.C., when it should be sending a message of unity.

LISTEN:

“It has been a stain ever since I came to D.C. in 2021. All right, it has been an issue for me, and there’s got to, you know, I’ve been thinking, there’s got to be a way to get rid of it. It would never happen under a Democrat administration. The President, you know, Biden would never sign that. The Democrat Senate would never pass that. But here we have the Republican trifecta, and this is now the opportunity, and we’re going to make the most of it,” the congressman continued.

“The Democrats are in complete disarray. They don’t have a message right now, President Trump has broken them. You know, Trump derangement syndrome is real and is, you know, catching more Democrats and more Democrats. And so this is the time to do it, take advantage of it, and and help put our country back on the right track,” he said, explaining that while it is a small thing, it is symbolically huge.

